Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Harsco were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Harsco by 185.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harsco during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 693.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday.

Shares of HSC opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

