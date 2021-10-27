Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 3,411 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $147,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $458.05. The stock had a trading volume of 136,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,015. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $460.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.02 and its 200-day moving average is $432.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

