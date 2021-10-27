Haverford Trust Co. Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $101,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $490.90. The company had a trading volume of 41,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,778. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $492.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $216.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $453.91 and its 200 day moving average is $413.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

