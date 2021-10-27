Haverford Trust Co. Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 651,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209,252 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 59,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,046. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $64.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.