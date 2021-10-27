Haverford Trust Co. Has $374.92 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.4% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $374,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,312,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

