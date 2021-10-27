Haverford Trust Co. Has $46.24 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $46,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $166.83. 28,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average is $178.44. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

