Haverford Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,883 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,055 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $68,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 14.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 293,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $673,000. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 41,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.31. 441,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,630,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.