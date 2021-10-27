Haverford Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.5% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $212,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.09. 133,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average is $83.09. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

