Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.76) EPS. Hawaiian updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Hawaiian stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. 31,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of Hawaiian worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HA shares. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

