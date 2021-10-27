Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.60

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAYPY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Hays alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

About Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.