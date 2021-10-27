Head to Head Analysis: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and FS Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FS Bancorp $144.20 million 1.97 $39.26 million $4.49 7.68

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and FS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A FS Bancorp 30.63% 19.09% 2.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and FS Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FS Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

FS Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential downside of 44.19%. Given FS Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FS Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of FS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of FS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking. The Home Lending segment offers one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as originating adjustable rate mortgage. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.