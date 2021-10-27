Head to Head Analysis: Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) & Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Iowa First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $50.94 million 2.07 $6.83 million $1.57 15.29 Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.33 million N/A N/A

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares.

Dividends

Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Iowa First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Iowa First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guaranty Federal Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.33%. Given Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Guaranty Federal Bancshares is more favorable than Iowa First Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Iowa First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 14.81% 8.43% 0.64% Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Guaranty Federal Bancshares beats Iowa First Bancshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

About Iowa First Bancshares

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied; Commercial Real Estate Nonowner Occupied; Agriculture; Residential Real Estate, and Consumer and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, IA.

