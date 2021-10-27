Head-To-Head Comparison: Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Addex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Daré Bioscience and Addex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daré Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00 Addex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Daré Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 463.38%. Addex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 255.78%. Given Daré Bioscience’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Daré Bioscience is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daré Bioscience and Addex Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daré Bioscience N/A N/A -$27.40 million ($0.91) -1.56 Addex Therapeutics $4.14 million 15.61 -$13.72 million ($3.07) -2.56

Addex Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Daré Bioscience. Addex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daré Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daré Bioscience and Addex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daré Bioscience N/A N/A -320.75% Addex Therapeutics -325.02% -76.18% -58.27%

Summary

Daré Bioscience beats Addex Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

