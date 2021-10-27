Head-To-Head Survey: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) versus Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Haemonetics and PolyPid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $870.46 million 4.02 $79.47 million $2.35 29.15 PolyPid N/A N/A -$36.87 million ($4.07) -1.79

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Haemonetics and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 1 7 0 2.88 PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33

Haemonetics currently has a consensus target price of $93.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.72%. PolyPid has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.35%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 7.14% 17.51% 7.71% PolyPid N/A -48.24% -46.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Haemonetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Haemonetics beats PolyPid on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems. The Blood Center segment provides solutions for donor collection centers’ ability to acquire blood, filter blood, and separate blood components. The Hospital segment includes hemostasis management, cell salvage, and transfusion management services that help decision makers in hospitals optimize blood acquisition, storage, and usage in critical settings. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.