Healthcare Trust of America Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 22,521 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,501% compared to the typical volume of 1,407 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.02%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

