HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 10.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 161,488 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HealthEquity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 101,186 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,605,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after acquiring an additional 184,335 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,451,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,684,000 after acquiring an additional 84,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,603,000 after acquiring an additional 293,149 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,682 shares of company stock worth $1,663,992 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,796.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

