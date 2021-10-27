Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $646,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 26.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after buying an additional 50,865 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $245,132. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLIO stock opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.