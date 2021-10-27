Helium Price Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Helium has a market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $80.42 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helium has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.57 or 0.00043413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00106431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.31 or 0.00426651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009101 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,810,877 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

