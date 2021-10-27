Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Shares Down 11.8%

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF)’s share price dropped 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

About Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF)

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Helix BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.