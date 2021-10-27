Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

HLX stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $621.28 million, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

