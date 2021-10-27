HempCoin (THC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,817.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $8,817.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,763.16 or 1.00011358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00063726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00045527 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.92 or 0.00602346 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001734 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004247 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,874,504 coins and its circulating supply is 263,739,354 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

