Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a market perform rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $812.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after buying an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 867,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,745,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 598,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after buying an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

