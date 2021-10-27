Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Shares of HFWA stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 146,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.