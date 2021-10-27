Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 20,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,346,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

