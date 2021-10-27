Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.00.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 858.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $228.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.41 and a 200-day moving average of $228.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heska has a 12-month low of $109.83 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,204.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Heska will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

