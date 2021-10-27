HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.58

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.58 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 160.60 ($2.10). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 161.60 ($2.11), with a volume of 2,350,802 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 169.58. The company has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.46.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

