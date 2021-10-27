Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,647 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 62,103 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 4.5% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in SEA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after buying an additional 998,983 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in SEA by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $327,493,000 after buying an additional 796,591 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $608,311,000 after purchasing an additional 568,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 1,443.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 557,729 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $153,152,000 after purchasing an additional 521,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

NYSE SE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $343.96. 24,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.77. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $155.10 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $185.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.