Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.73-3.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.71. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.730-$3.760 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highwoods Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Highwoods Properties worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

