HoDooi Reaches Market Cap of $7.96 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a market cap of $7.96 million and $468,488.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00095641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,963.89 or 1.00222019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.57 or 0.06718253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.