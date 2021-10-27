Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Höegh LNG Partners has raised its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Höegh LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 112.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.7%.

HMLP opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. Research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

