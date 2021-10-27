Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Holly Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Holly Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Holly Energy Partners worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

