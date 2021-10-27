Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,220. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

