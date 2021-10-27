HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 390 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 470.82 ($6.15).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 447.15 ($5.84) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 394.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 416.22. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market cap of £91.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.