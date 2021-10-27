Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Huazhu Group worth $36,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth $3,838,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth about $27,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after buying an additional 654,140 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 766.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 91,738 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.14 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

