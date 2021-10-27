Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $77.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.18.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

HUBG traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $77.12. 201,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,698. Hub Group has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $78.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hub Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hub Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hub Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

