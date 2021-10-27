Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.30-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.63. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.69-4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.300-$8.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.34. 4,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,470. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $142.34 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hubbell stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Hubbell worth $47,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

