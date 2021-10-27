Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 428.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 68,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

