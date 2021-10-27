Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.53% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $18,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth approximately $19,298,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth approximately $26,931,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 273.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HY stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $830.62 million, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

