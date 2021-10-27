Ibex Investors LLC Invests $2 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 0.7% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,352,000 after buying an additional 37,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.44 and a 200-day moving average of $213.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $235.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.56.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

