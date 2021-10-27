Ibex Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ibex Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 0.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

Shares of TTWO opened at $182.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

