Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Get Ichor alerts:

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth $4,921,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at $484,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 49.2% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.