IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDYA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Shares of IDYA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. 102,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,680. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $848.71 million, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.77.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at $354,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,616 shares of company stock valued at $626,445. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.