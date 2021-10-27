IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04, RTT News reports. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IEX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.96. 289,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,208. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average of $220.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.56.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

