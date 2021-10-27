IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.300-$6.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.55-$1.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Citigroup raised IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.56.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $222.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,208. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. IDEX has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

