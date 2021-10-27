IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.300-$6.330 EPS.

IDEX stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.22. The stock had a trading volume of 677,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Citigroup raised IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.56.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

