IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IGMS. Wedbush increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,728 shares of company stock worth $330,765 in the last three months. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $133.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of -1.04.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

