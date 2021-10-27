Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

IMRX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immuneering will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

