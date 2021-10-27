Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.38% of Independence Realty Trust worth $218,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,989 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 56,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRT stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

