Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Shares of IBTX traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.58. 477,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,725. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.88. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.