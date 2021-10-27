Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

IBCP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. 97,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,781. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independent Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Independent Bank worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IBCP. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

